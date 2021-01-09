Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 631,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,695 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.16% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $28,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 64.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 52.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 90.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAP opened at $49.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of -66.00, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $61.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.60. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $152,574.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.90 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.62.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

