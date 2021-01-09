Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 56,611 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.45% of United Therapeutics worth $30,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1,017.8% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR opened at $165.08 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $75.58 and a 52-week high of $170.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.71.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.43. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

