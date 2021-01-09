Wentworth Resources plc (WEN.L) (LON:WEN) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Wentworth Resources plc (WEN.L) (LON:WEN)’s stock price was up 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 22 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 21.60 ($0.28). Approximately 605,320 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 416,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.27).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 18.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 17.46 and a quick ratio of 16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.28 million and a P/E ratio of 13.50.

About Wentworth Resources plc (WEN.L) (LON:WEN)

Wentworth Resources plc, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and other hydrocarbons. It owns interest in the Mnazi Bay concession totaling an area of approximately 756 square kilometers located in southern Tanzania. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

