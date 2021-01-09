Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WAL shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE WAL traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.48. 745,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,814. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $68.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,171.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $351,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,894,138 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,511.5% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 38.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

