Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,974 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DMO. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth $1,768,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 14.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $847,000.

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

