Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.78.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WY. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at about $135,396,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,607,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,179 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 317.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,869,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,837 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WY traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $33.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,376,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546,143. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.42 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

