WhiteCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $42,067.00 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 9th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $53.84 million and $42,067.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000532 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004647 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

