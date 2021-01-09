Wing (WING) Hits Market Cap of $12.43 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 9th. During the last week, Wing has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One Wing token can currently be purchased for about $14.66 or 0.00036321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing has a total market cap of $12.43 million and $521,816.00 worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00023868 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00108112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 56.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.99 or 0.00695984 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.21 or 0.00220957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00052035 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,347,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,795 tokens. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

Buying and Selling Wing

Wing can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

