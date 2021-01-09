Wings Price Hits $0.0324 on Major Exchanges (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. During the last seven days, Wings has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One Wings token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. Wings has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and $29,995.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00041704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,467.05 or 0.03590707 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.22 or 0.00284449 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00030865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012729 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings is a token. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wings is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

