WINk 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.67 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One WINk coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WINk has traded 48.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. WINk has a market capitalization of $27.97 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000492 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006451 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000030 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

