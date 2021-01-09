WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.49

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.49 and traded as high as $36.44. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $36.11, with a volume of 774,466 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.00.

Get WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 54.4% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 3,346.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 22.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period.

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.