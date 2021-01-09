Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.25.

Several brokerages have commented on WK. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

In other Workiva news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,369,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 268,127 shares in the company, valued at $14,687,997.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $342,450.00. Insiders have sold 179,263 shares of company stock valued at $13,157,140 over the last 90 days. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Workiva by 59.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the second quarter worth $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 578.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the third quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $95.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Workiva has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $96.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. The business had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

