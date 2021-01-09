Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.25.

Several brokerages have commented on WK. William Blair began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company.

Get Workiva alerts:

In other Workiva news, major shareholder Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total transaction of $2,291,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,127 shares in the company, valued at $24,579,202.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Stuart Miller sold 21,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $1,590,259.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 351,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,302,969.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 179,263 shares of company stock valued at $13,157,140. Company insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Workiva by 59.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the second quarter worth $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 578.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the third quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WK opened at $95.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -72.23 and a beta of 1.28. Workiva has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $96.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.66.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.54 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. Workiva’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.