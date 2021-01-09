Wownero (WOW) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.10 Million

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded 73.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wownero coin can now be bought for about $0.0730 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and $1.10 million worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00022877 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00039052 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00104511 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.12 or 0.00566202 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org

Wownero Coin Trading

Wownero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

