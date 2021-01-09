Wrapped Bitcoin Trading 36.7% Higher Over Last Week (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 9th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.72 billion and $189.63 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $40,812.52 or 0.99553628 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 36.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007603 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00016171 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001960 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009719 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000312 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00045030 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 115,711 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

