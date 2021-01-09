Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $194.07 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $4.71 billion and approximately $194.07 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $40,743.35 or 1.00092271 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008268 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00016321 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00011238 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00040021 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 115,711 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

