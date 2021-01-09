Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Trading 15.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for about $42.80 or 0.00104433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $80.75 million and approximately $36.16 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00022938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00105322 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $233.65 or 0.00570138 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00217163 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00051277 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,886,691 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

Wrapped BNB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

