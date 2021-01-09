Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Trading Up 22.2% Over Last Week

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $81.58 million and $31.13 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for $44.20 or 0.00109108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00023932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00108990 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 63.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.99 or 0.00720760 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.18 or 0.00220133 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00055207 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,845,757 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

Wrapped BNB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.