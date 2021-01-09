Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WH shares. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,428,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary R. Falvey sold 31,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $1,617,514.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,553. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 28.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WH stock opened at $60.85 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $62.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.77, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.17.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 9.76%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.