Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Macau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Wynn Macau from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wynn Macau from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Wynn Macau stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.64. The company had a trading volume of 20,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,940. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71. Wynn Macau has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

