X-CASH Tops 24 Hour Volume of $98,954.00 (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 9th. X-CASH has a market cap of $2.57 million and $98,954.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000048 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007322 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000072 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 60,647,541,411 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.