Xaya (CHI) Price Reaches $0.0462

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 9th. During the last week, Xaya has traded up 6% against the US dollar. Xaya has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and $2,257.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xaya coin can now be purchased for $0.0462 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Xaya Profile

Xaya (CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,366,321 coins and its circulating supply is 45,224,194 coins. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io.

Buying and Selling Xaya

Xaya can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

