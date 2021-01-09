xBTC Trading Up 22.6% This Week (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last week, xBTC has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. xBTC has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $29,199.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xBTC token can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00002063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00023005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00104852 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $234.78 or 0.00576503 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.05 or 0.00218671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00050639 BTC.

xBTC’s total supply is 3,700,505 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,172,109 tokens. The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi . xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital

