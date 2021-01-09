Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,019.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Atish Shah sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $261,900.00. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XHR. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 104.1% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $153,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XHR opened at $15.86 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $20.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.13). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

