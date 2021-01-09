Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.72. Xilinx reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $766.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.33 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

XLNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, 140166 restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.95.

XLNX stock opened at $147.99 on Friday. Xilinx has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $154.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the third quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Xilinx by 93.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

