XMax Tops One Day Volume of $1.73 Million (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 9th. XMax has a total market cap of $3.57 million and $1.73 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XMax has traded up 26.8% against the US dollar. One XMax token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Coinrail, HADAX and OTCBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00043430 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 60.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,705.59 or 0.04188370 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00033885 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.63 or 0.00291306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00013072 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About XMax

XMax (CRYPTO:XMX) is a token. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,643,205,961 tokens. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com

Buying and Selling XMax

XMax can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, HADAX, ABCC, Graviex, DDEX, Hotbit, OTCBTC, CryptoBridge and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

