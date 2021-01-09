XMax (XMX) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. During the last week, XMax has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. XMax has a total market cap of $3.42 million and $1.77 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMax token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Graviex, DDEX and OTCBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XMax Token Profile

XMax (CRYPTO:XMX) is a token. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,643,205,961 tokens. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling XMax

XMax can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, HADAX, Graviex, Coinrail, ABCC, Hotbit, OTCBTC, DDEX and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

