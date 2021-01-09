XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Shares Up 13.7%

XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) traded up 13.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $68.39 and last traded at $68.39. 800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.17.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XP Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.17 and its 200-day moving average is $56.41.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

