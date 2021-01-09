XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) will report $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. XPO Logistics reported earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on XPO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.41.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $125.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $128.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.54, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

