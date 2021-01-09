Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RVNU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RVNU)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.12 and last traded at $29.17. 21,543 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 12,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.24.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF stock. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RVNU) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

