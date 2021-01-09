Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Analysts expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to post $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Xylem’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.66. Xylem posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Cowen cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Sunday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.93.

Shares of XYL traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,632,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.42. Xylem has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $2,205,453.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,141,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 8,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $741,778.70. Insiders sold a total of 46,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,545,898 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 4.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 187,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Xylem by 6,795.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 31,261 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Xylem by 63.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

