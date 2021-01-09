XYO (XYO) Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last Week

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One XYO token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $21,848.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00044126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 72.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,873.18 or 0.04627900 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00033922 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.13 or 0.00306688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00013014 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official website is xyo.network

Buying and Selling XYO

XYO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, IDEX, BitMart, DEx.top, DDEX, YoBit and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

