YAM v1 1-Day Volume Reaches $17,249.00 (YAM)

YAM v1 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. In the last week, YAM v1 has traded 107% higher against the US dollar. One YAM v1 token can now be bought for $1.97 or 0.00004830 BTC on major exchanges. YAM v1 has a market cap of $56.38 million and approximately $17,249.00 worth of YAM v1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YAM v1 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00042585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 54.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,535.26 or 0.03763932 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00032266 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.40 or 0.00290272 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00012655 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About YAM v1

YAM is a token. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. YAM v1’s total supply is 32,575,725 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,619,369 tokens. YAM v1’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . YAM v1’s official website is yam.finance

Buying and Selling YAM v1

YAM v1 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM v1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM v1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YAM v1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YAM v1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM v1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.