Ycash (YEC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $60,599.00

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 9th. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $60,599.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000291 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ycash has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.56 or 0.00187853 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00030884 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00038439 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000381 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,685,181 coins. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ycash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

