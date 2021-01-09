YEE (YEE) Price Reaches $0.0012

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. YEE has a market cap of $1.63 million and $236,501.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YEE token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including DEx.top, CoinTiger, DigiFinex and OKEx. In the last week, YEE has traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YEE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00043162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004935 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 60.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,699.00 or 0.04147382 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00033630 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.84 or 0.00290086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00012887 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE (YEE) is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, ABCC, Huobi, DigiFinex, DEx.top, FCoin and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.