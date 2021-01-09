YENTEN Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 9th. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 29.3% lower against the dollar. YENTEN has a total market capitalization of $30,113.51 and approximately $21.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,223.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,235.84 or 0.02997939 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.11 or 0.00417521 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $459.25 or 0.01114063 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.44 or 0.00350379 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 180.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00017579 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.83 or 0.00176670 BTC.

About YENTEN

YTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 24,350,077 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info

Buying and Selling YENTEN

YENTEN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

