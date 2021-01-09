YF Link Price Up 148.7% Over Last 7 Days (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. During the last seven days, YF Link has traded up 148.7% against the dollar. One YF Link token can currently be bought for $950.58 or 0.02338441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $47.64 million and $925,298.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00023701 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00107891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 57.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.53 or 0.00690111 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.21 or 0.00219468 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00052292 BTC.

YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,115 tokens. YF Link’s official website is yflink.io . YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink

