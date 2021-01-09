YMPL (YMPL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $452,025.26

YMPL (CURRENCY:YMPL) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 9th. One YMPL token can now be purchased for $1.70 or 0.00004110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YMPL has a market cap of $452,025.26 and $170.00 worth of YMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YMPL has traded up 70.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00023910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00107141 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 56.2% against the dollar and now trades at $283.59 or 0.00686660 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00215872 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00052973 BTC.

About YMPL

YMPL’s total supply is 266,281 tokens. The official website for YMPL is ymplprotocol.com

