YOU COIN (YOU) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.40 Million

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOU COIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00023837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00108142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 58.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.46 or 0.00691943 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.00220858 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00052014 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

YOU COIN Token Trading

YOU COIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

