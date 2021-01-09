yOUcash One Day Volume Reaches $29,266.00 (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One yOUcash token can currently be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. yOUcash has a total market cap of $16.74 million and approximately $29,266.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, yOUcash has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00042311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 50.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,494.65 or 0.03664300 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00031860 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.00 or 0.00286836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00012658 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

yOUcash Profile

yOUcash (YOUC) is a token. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io . The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here

yOUcash Token Trading

yOUcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

