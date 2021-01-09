YOUengine (YOUC) Price Hits $0.0045

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. YOUengine has a market cap of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOUengine token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YOUengine has traded 177.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00043463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,517.47 or 0.03756356 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00033338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.63 or 0.00291184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012895 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About YOUengine

YOUengine (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . YOUengine’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io

Buying and Selling YOUengine

YOUengine can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOUengine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOUengine using one of the exchanges listed above.

