Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Stock Price Up 1%

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) shares rose 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $2.03. Approximately 8,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 6,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66.

About Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIF)

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic style leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, Converse, New Balance, Nike, Puma, Reebok, Salomon, and Timberland, as well as retails and distributes sportswear and apparel products.

