Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 52.94% and a return on equity of 5.64%.

A number of analysts have commented on BRMK shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,288,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,895,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,501,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,616,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,535,000 after purchasing an additional 281,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 652,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,057. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $12.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

