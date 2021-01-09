Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to report $44.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.42 million. Cambridge Bancorp posted sales of $31.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year sales of $159.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $159.30 million to $159.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $169.54 million, with estimates ranging from $165.90 million to $173.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.69 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 16.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CATC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cambridge Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Cambridge Bancorp stock opened at $74.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $514.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.51. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.20 and a twelve month high of $77.85.

In other news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $28,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $84,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 233.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

