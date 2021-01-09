Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CohBar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). CohBar reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CohBar will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CohBar.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

CWBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CohBar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. WBB Securities initiated coverage on CohBar in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of CohBar in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of CWBR remained flat at $$1.38 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 210,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,145. CohBar has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $63.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CohBar in the second quarter valued at $58,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in CohBar in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CohBar by 53.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 21,038 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CohBar by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 52,717 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CohBar during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

