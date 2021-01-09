Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) to Post $0.18 EPS

Equities research analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.19. CrossFirst Bankshares reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,900%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $43.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.42 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFB. BidaskClub raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CrossFirst Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CFB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.69. The stock had a trading volume of 110,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,613. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $610.17 million, a P/E ratio of 167.00 and a beta of 1.42. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 30,491 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 172,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

