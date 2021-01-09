Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Ethanol’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.35. Pacific Ethanol reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 185.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Ethanol will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pacific Ethanol.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $204.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.87 million.

PEIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Pacific Ethanol from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Pacific Ethanol from $3.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Pacific Ethanol from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on Pacific Ethanol in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pacific Ethanol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

PEIX stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.23. 5,576,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,241,120. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $426.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 3.48. Pacific Ethanol has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $11.44.

In related news, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 37,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $223,817.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 130,931 shares in the company, valued at $788,204.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEIX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Ethanol during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Pacific Ethanol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Ethanol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

