Zacks: Analysts Anticipate QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) will announce $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.69. QTS Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $137.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.90 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

QTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.53.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 38,409 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $2,525,775.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,963,124.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 29,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $1,924,197.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,886,718.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 215.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 19,515 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 737,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,607,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QTS stock opened at $59.08 on Friday. QTS Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $42.64 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -190.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.48%.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

