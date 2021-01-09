Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Brokerages predict that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) will report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.07). Transocean reported earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Transocean.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $773.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.99 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 54.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. 140166 lowered Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Transocean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,262,553 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $108,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,036 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Transocean by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,104,961 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after buying an additional 1,414,373 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Transocean by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,570,950 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after buying an additional 802,264 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Transocean by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,850,526 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after buying an additional 311,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Transocean by 587.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,464,966 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 3,815,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

RIG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.78. 27,314,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,252,258. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Transocean has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transocean (RIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.