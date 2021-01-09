Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to Post $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.56. Universal Display reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.75.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $247.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.84, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $105.11 and a twelve month high of $249.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In other Universal Display news, Director C Keith Hartley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total value of $2,133,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,126,867.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,103 shares of company stock valued at $18,615,365 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLED. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after buying an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 33.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Universal Display by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Universal Display by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

